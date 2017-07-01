Zillow is dealing with a PR fiasco and a potential legal fight for going after a small, popular blog that makes fun of McMansions. Eddie Bauer’s struggles continue. Price of home in Vancouver, B.C., sets a record.

Zillow last week was caught in a PR fiasco for going after a small, popular blog that makes fun of McMansions, but was ultimately able to avoid a potential court battle by agreeing to a compromise with the blog.

Kate Wagner — who spotlights large, ugly-looking houses on McMansionHell.com — received a cease-and-desist letter from the Seattle company last week, telling her to stop using Zillow photos on her site. She often makes memes out of Zillow home-listing photos, pointing out features of home exteriors and rooms that are not exactly likely to win architecture awards.

“First of all, I was petrified,” said Wagner, a 23-year-old master’s student in Baltimore, who is working on a thesis on architectural acoustics.

Zillow’s letter said Wagner ran afoul of Zillow’s terms of use and may violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and state laws.

“It’s pretty terrifying when someone issues you a letter saying you’re a criminal and you’re going to jail.”

The internet backlash to the letter was swift after Wagner posted it to the blog’s Twitter account on Monday. The vast majority of commenters defended the tiny blog against the real-estate giant, and some lawyers gave legal advice or suggestions online.

Wagner said Tuesday she received emails from about 200 lawyers and had retained the Electronic Frontier Foundation to represent her, pro bono.

Outside Zillow’s headquarters in downtown Seattle on Tuesday morning, someone plastered the walls with many colorful signs reading “MCMANSION HELL FOREVER.”

Wagner said she took down the site’s public presence for maintenance and archiving early in the week but was hoping to relaunch soon. Many of her old posts would need to be deleted if she complied with Zillow’s request.

Wagner says she has earned about $24,000 from the blog since it started a year ago, and it is her primary source of income while she gets her master’s.

“I’m not, like, making bank here,” she said. “It’s enough to pay my rent and eat and go to grad school.”

Zillow was clearly taken aback by the PR backlash to the saga, which made the rounds on national and local news sites.

Zillow’s top public-affairs person, Vice President Katie Curnutte, sent Wagner an email Tuesday morning that struck a much friendlier tone. She started by acknowledging Zillow has received several questions from journalists about the initial letter from Zillow’s legal team.

“I understand why — your blog is well-loved by its many fans,” Curnutte said.

Curnutte said in her email to Wagner that Zillow doesn’t own the rights to most of the photos on its site — it licenses them from other groups, like brokerages and multiple-listing services, that want to see their home listings on Zillow’s well-trafficked website.

In that sense, Zillow is uncomfortable acting as a middleman for people like Wagner to use photos that were copyrighted by photographers and Realtors.

The company is already in the middle of a legal battle on another photo copyright issue and may owe millions of dollars in damages to a real-estate photography firm.

Zillow spokeswoman Emily Heffter said Tuesday that if other sites start publishing photos from Zillow, it could become harder for Zillow to obtain listings from Realtors, which provide them under an agreement that only Zillow can use them.

“If we were to back off this, and everyone started taking photos off our site and using them, we’d have a lot of trouble getting photos for our site,” Heffter said. “When you make a deal with someone, you have to hold up your end of it.”

“It’s nothing personal,” she added.

But by Thursday, the Electronic Frontier Foundation had responded with a letter of its own on behalf of Wagner, urging Zillow to back off. The letter said Wagner had free-speech rights to post her memes using Zillow photos and was protected under the fair- use legal doctrine. The firm threatened to countersue Zillow.

But the foundation said the blog agreed to stop using Zillow photos going forward. Old posts using Zillow photos would remain online.

Later Thursday, a Zillow spokeswoman emailed a statement backing off the lawsuit threat after receiving assurance that its photos wouldn’t be used on future McMansion Hell blog posts.

“We have decided not to pursue any legal action against Kate Wagner and McMansion Hell,” the statement said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about this, including with attorneys from the EFF, whose advocacy and work we respect.”

It continues: “It was never our intent for McMansion Hell to shut down, or for this to appear as an attack on Kate’s freedom of expression. We acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our partners — the agents and brokers who entrust us to display photos of their clients’ homes.”

By Thursday afternoon, the blog popped back up online, complete with old posts that used Zillow photos.

— Mike Rosenberg: mrosenberg@seattletimes.com

Eddie Bauer’s sliding sales

Eddie Bauer, whose owners are reportedly exploring a sale of the company, saw its revenue drop more than 16 percent over the last five years.

That’s according to Moody’s Investors Service, which said that for the 12 months ended April 1, revenue was $745 million, down from $810 million for the 12 months ended July 2, 2016, and from $892 million in 2012.

Eddie Bauer, the Bellevue-based active-outdoor apparel company, is struggling with sizable debt and considering several alternatives, including seeking a potential buyer, according to a Reuters story citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters said the company has hired investment banks Guggenheim Partners and Financo to assist.

Eddie Bauer, controlled by the private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, is seeking relief from a $225 million term loan due in 2020 and a $200 million revolving credit line that comes due in 2019, according to Reuters.

Eddie Bauer declined to comment.

In May, Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of Everest Holdings, the holding company for Eddie Bauer, citing its “weak credit metrics and liquidity profile” and “significantly worse than anticipated operating performance.”

Softness in sales of nonperformance categories — which represent more than 50 percent of the business — as well as continuing promotional activity contributed to the weak performance, according to the Moody’s May credit opinion, which says both revenue and gross margins have declined over the past 12 months.

Eddie Bauer closed its downtown Seattle store in Pacific Place earlier this year and last year moved its Bellevue Square flagship store into a space half the size. It still operates six stores and five outlet locations in the Puget Sound area.

The company, founded in 1920 in Seattle by outdoorsman Eddie Bauer, has struggled for years.

During the 1990s, under the ownership of Spiegel Group, the company emphasized everything from women’s casual wear to dressier professional attire to home furnishings.

After declaring bankruptcy in 2009, the company was purchased by Golden Gate Capital.

In recent years it has focused on its active-outdoors roots, exiting categories including swimwear, jewelry and handbags, and decreasing its workwear and furnishings offerings.

— Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com

Vancouver home has record price

A waterfront mansion on a Vancouver, B.C., street known as Billionaires’ Row is on the market for $48 million (C$63 million) — a record listing in a market where rapid home-price gains are seemingly unstoppable.

Perched above a popular beach, the five-bedroom, 12-bathroom manor features expansive views of downtown Vancouver and snow-capped mountains across the bay.

It’s owned by local business titan Joseph Segal and his wife, Rosalie, who are well-known philanthropists in the city.

The asking price is the highest ever for a residential single-family home listed in Greater Vancouver, according to Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, which represents the sellers.

“Why do people sell? Because they have a change of life,” Segal, 92, said in a phone interview. “Life is a runway. I’m finished cruising and now I’m descending.”

The president of Kings­wood Capital Corp., who has four children, adds with a chuckle, “They can’t afford it. Besides, how do you divide a house in four?”

The lofty price tag underscores the ever-escalating home values in Canada’s most expensive city, which has defied a succession of government efforts to cool gains, as well as concerns about the near-collapse of alternative-mortgage lender Home Capital Group.

The price of the average detached house in Vancouver climbed 5 percent to a record C$1.8 million in May, while the number of properties sold was the third-highest ever for that month.

Christa Frosch, the Sotheby’s listing agent, said the 15 percent tax on foreign buyers introduced last August — which would add more than C$9 million to the listed price — is unlikely to dissuade any deep-pocketed overseas investors who would consider the property, she said.

“This is a very unique property — there are not very many people in the world who would be looking at this,” she said by phone.

“They will love and understand its value. Fifteen percent won’t affect that buyer.”

The Segals’ residence boasts more than 21,000 square feet of living space on a 1.3-acre lot, according to Sotheby’s.

It’s located on Belmont Avenue, home to five of the region’s 10 most expensive properties.

The house features gallery halls that can seat up to 100 guests for private concerts, a six-car garage, an indoor pool surrounded by white arches and a double-height foyer lined with paintings.