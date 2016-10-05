NEW YORK (AP) — Yum’s shares fell Wednesday after the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported a quarterly profit and sales that missed Wall Street expectations.

The Louisville, Kentucky,-based company said sales slipped 1 percent at established locations for its China unit during the period, hurt by protests against companies with “well-known Western restaurant brands” following an international court ruling on claims regarding the South China Sea.

Following food scares and marketing missteps, Yum had already been preparing to split from its China business. The company said the separated business, Yum China Holdings Inc., is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1.

Not including China, the company said its global Pizza Hut division also saw a 1 percent decline in sales at established locations. The sales figure rose 4 percent for KFC, including growth of 6 percent in the U.S. The Taco Bell division, which mostly reflects the U.S., saw sales rise 3 percent at established locations.

Yum CEO Greg Creed noted the encouraging performance of KFC and Taco Bell in the U.S., despite the “sluggish” trends in the fast-food industry.

For the quarter, Yum Brands earned $622 million, or $1.56 per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.09 per share, a penny less than analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Total sales were $3.32 billion, also short of Wall Street expectations.

Yum shares fell more than 2 percent to $86.60 in after-hours trading.