SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An environmental group is accusing major TV makers of engineering their sets to look more energy efficient than they actually are.
While many TVs made in 2015 and 2016 by Samsung, LG, and Vizio perform well during government tests, even light home use could consume up to twice as much energy as advertised. That’s according to research done by the Natural Resources Defense Council and consultant Ecos Research.
The NRDC says it looks like the manufacturers modified their designs to take advantage of Department of Energy testing procedures. As a result, the televisions may get better EnergyGuide scores on those yellow stickers plastered on major appliances.
The NRDC is calling for the government to update the tests and eliminate the loopholes.
