PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says that women have made major strides in the workplace in the past 125 years but expressed concern about barriers that are holding women back today.
In a speech at Brown University, Yellen cites a recent study that shows that boosting the participation rate of women in the workforce to the same level of men could raise overall U.S. economic output by 5 percent.
She says that among the factors that appear to be constraining women include the difficulties they face in trying to combine their careers with responsibilities in the home.
Yellen, the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, graduated from Brown and was speaking at a conference celebrating 125 years of women at the university.
