WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says a new Fed survey finds that children who grew up in poverty were twice as likely to struggle with financial challenges later in life.

The Fed survey found that more than half of young people age 25 to 39 who reported that as children they worried over things like having enough food were currently facing financial challenges. That was double the number with financial troubles who did not face such concerns as children.

Yellen told a Fed conference on community development that the findings underscored the need to provide children with the resources they need to achieve financial success later in life.

In her speech, Yellen made no comments on the current state of the economy or interest rates.