About 425 traditional funds were liquidated in the last 12 months, more than double the number from 2015. Here are some of the most-notable stiffs.

Your Funds

Many people feel like the number of celebrity deaths went up in 2016; there certainly is no shortage of famous people to mourn.

There’s also no shortage of mutual funds that perished in 2016: Some 425 traditional funds were liquidated in the last 12 months, more than double the number from 2015, Morningstar reported. More than 125 exchange-traded funds bit the dust — up more than 25 percent from a year ago — and nearly 700 other funds were killed off by mergers.

No one mourns the death of a fund. The majority of the issues that shuffled off their mortal coil were some combination of uninspired, unloved, unlucky and unfortunate, and deserved their fate.

Yet investors can learn from the misadventures of the departed. Thus, in the spirit of year-end retrospectives, we go whistling past the mutual-fund graveyard.

Here are some of 2016’s most-notable stiffs:

Putnam Voyager: Once the flagship of the Putnam lineup, the 47-year-old Voyager fund was merged into Putnam Growth Opportunities (POGAX) in mid-July.

At its peak in 2003, Voyager had $46 billion in assets, but that was also the point when Putnam was one of several firms tainted by a trading scandal. The ensuing heavy redemptions hurt performance and the fund’s record was forever tarnished.

Despite the occasional stellar year since then, Voyager sank in the large-growth peer group. Morningstar analysts described performance as “dismal;” assets shrank to $3.2 billion.

Robert Brookby, manager of Putnam’s $600 million Growth Opportunities fund since 2009, took the helm at Voyager in February. In the paperwork that ended the fund’s voyage, Putnam noted that the two funds “have identical investment objectives and substantially similar investment strategies.”

Over its lifetime, Voyager posted annualized average gains of 10.4 percent, according to Morningstar, better than the returns of the average large-cap stock fund and average diversified stock fund over the same period. That’s impressive, but not enough in a fund world consumed by “What have you done for me lately?”

Valley Forge Fund: One of the weirdest funds ever, Valley Forge was started in 1968 as a partnership by Bernard Klawans, an engineer who wanted to give himself something to do when he retired from General Electric. Upset that it cost $35,000 in legal fees to convert the partnership to a mutual fund in 1972, Klawans did nearly everything himself from then on. He was fund manager, customer-service rep, transfer agent and largest shareholder; he met with fund auditors around the kitchen table of his four-bedroom split-level home/headquarters.

Running the fund so tightly — with a below-average expense ratio as a result — allowed him to make money with just a few million in assets, pretty much all the fund ever had, peaking at around $10 million.

Klawans frequently held cash while the market was rising; the fund seldom lost money, but often lagged the market.

In his 80s, Klawans brought in a successor, trained him and then retired, just months before his death. When the successor died unexpectedly months later, the fund’s directors should have shut down. Instead, they ran Valley Forge themselves for two months in 2013, despite zero experience as fund managers.

The managers they hired, ultimately, proved worse; before closing late this spring, Valley Forge ranked dead last in Morningstar’s large-value category over its last one, three and five years.

Dunham Alternative Strategy: Born in 2009, this managed-futures fund sported an annualized average loss of 1.3 percent during its lifetime. It also carried a turnover rate of 4,800 percent.

That’s not a typo. Effectively, it means the fund turned over its entire portfolio nearly once every five days.

While managed futures don’t trade like stocks and trading activity should be radically higher, investors should recognize that there has never been a superior long-term fund with astronomical turnover.

CrowdInvest Wisdom ETF: Trading on the ticker symbol WIZE, this fund tried to capture the purported wisdom of a crowd by picking and weighting 35 stocks based on the bullish or bearish views of app users.

Apparently, however, even the crowd realized that the equivalent of swiping left or right on a stock doesn’t generate much insight.

Launched in April, the fund was liquidated by the end of September after having zero trading volume on three-quarters of the days during its short, undistinguished lifetime.

Foundry Micro Cap Value Fund: This fund, started in January 2014, was up nearly 30 percent year-to-date and in the top third of its peer group when it was killed off in December. It posted those returns despite an expense ratio of 1.75 percent.

Still, it faced a terminal disease common to many small funds, the inability to attract assets. That’s not surprising with new, unproven, high-cost funds.