POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Yale public health professor Elizabeth Howe Bradley will be the next president of Vassar College.

The coed, private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York, announced Bradley’s selection Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Bradley is a leading expert on global health care.

She has published three books including “The American Health Care Paradox: Why Spending More Is Getting Us Less.”

Vassar board of trustees chairman William Plapinger says Bradley is committed to bringing people together “to develop creative solutions to change people’s lives for the better.”

Bradley succeeds Catharine Hill, who left last year to become managing director of a nonprofit that seeks to increase the number of low-income students at top colleges.

Bradley will take over July 1. Music professor Jonathan Chenette is serving as Vassar’s interim president.