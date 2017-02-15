BusinessNation & World Yahoo warns users of potential malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016 Originally published February 15, 2017 at 10:18 am Share story The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Yahoo warns users of potential malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAndrew Puzder, the anti-Labor Secretary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.