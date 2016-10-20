PARIS (AP) — Floods, drought, frost and hail cut into world wine production this year across Europe and South America, but the quality of the 2016 vintage shouldn’t unduly suffer.
Italy remained the world’s top producer for the second straight year, with a volume of 48.8 million hectoliters, according to figures released Thursday by the International Organization of Vine and Wine. Next come France and Spain.
Overall global production fell 5 percent from 2015 levels to 259 million hectoliters, one of the weakest levels of the past 20 years.
U.S. wine-making grew 2 percent to 22.5 million hectoliters, while Argentina, Chile and South Africa saw big drops.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The wine division of EU farm federation Copa & Cogeca said that the quality of European harvests “was good across the board.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.