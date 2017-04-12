NEW YORK (AP) — A man with ties to the Bonanno organized crime family who is a secret partner in a World Trade Center construction firm pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal charges, prosecutors said.

Vincent Vertuccio, 61, of Maspeth, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to charges of conspiracy and making a false tax return and agreed to pay over $1 million in restitution to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and nearly $400,000 in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a release from Bridget M. Rhode, acting U.S. attorney in Brooklyn.

Vertuccio hid his control of a construction company when it was bidding to do work on the One World Trade Center project in part because of his ties to the Bonanno crime family and because he wanted to hide taxable income he received from the company, prosecutors said.

Vertuccio could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano. The sentencing date is uncertain.

A lawyer for Vertuccio did not immediately return a message seeking comment.