WASHINGTON (AP) — World finance leaders are acknowledging they must do more to deal with a growing anti-trade backlash, which they fear could worsen already sluggish global growth prospects.

How to deal with the attacks on globalization, which have featured in the U.S. presidential campaign of Donald Trump and in the June vote in Britain to leave the European Union, is a top agenda item at the fall meetings of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and its sister lending institution, the World Bank.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters at a news conference Thursday that IMF officials “see growth as too low for too long and benefiting too few.” She said finance leaders need to pursue policies to boost anemic growth rates and make sure that economic benefits are more widely shared.