CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman injured when she was struck by a motorized shopping cart in a suburban Cleveland grocery store has been awarded $1.2 million by a jury.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2dz5Jhc ) reports Barbara Rieger was struck in 2012 by a customer who lost control of a motorized cart at a Giant Eagle store in Brook Park. Rieger’s lawsuit says the impact tossed her 4 feet and caused her to hit her head on a store shelf.

The lawsuit says the then-71-year-old Rieger suffered head and neck injuries.

The complaint alleged Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle failed to show customers how to properly use the store’s motorized carts.

Giant Eagle has stores in several states. It had denied Rieger’s claims in the lawsuit.

The newspaper says an attorney defending Giant Eagle in the lawsuit didn’t return a call seeking comment Friday.

