PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh woman has been charged with being a money mule who sent $295,000 to Jamaican conspirators after bilking senior citizens in several states in a lottery scam.
Audrey Huff was arraigned Wednesday on charges including conspiracy, theft by deception and participating in a corrupt organization and then was committed for a mental health evaluation.
Police say Huff received money from elderly scam victims in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota and South Carolina. They say she wired the money in nearly 300 transfers to people in Jamaica.
Authorities say the victims were told they owed money to pay taxes on lottery winnings or to settle bank and other financial issues and were told to mail the money to Huff.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Huff, who can’t be reached for comment while in custody.
