GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin company can lay claim to having the best cheese in America.
The Sartori company in Antigo won the title at this year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest with its Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano, by master cheesemaker Mike Matucheski.
The U.S. championship is considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country. Sartori also won the title in 2009.
Wisconsin dominated the event, which was held this week in Green Bay and was organized by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. A cheddar from Weyauwega and a gouda from Thorp were first and second runners-up. Cheesemakers from the state also won 160 of 303 class awards.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
There were a record-high 2,303 entries in this year’s competition.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.