BLUMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 160-foot (50-meter) wind turbine blade broke in rural mid-Michigan, leaving it dangling above a field.
NextEra Energy Resources spokesman Bryan Garner tells The Saginaw News (http://bit.ly/2tSzZaa0 ) that workers were alerted to the break when the turbine in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township went offline on Monday. No injuries were reported.
Garner says investigators believe the break was an “isolated equipment issue” and it wasn’t weather-related. He says such breaks are rare. Plans call for the blade to be taken down and replaced. The turbine is among 75 at the Tuscola Bay wind farm.
___
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw