NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Yahoo Inc., up 96 cents to $42.30
The company gave more details on its intentions following the planned sale of its internet business to Verizon.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.05 to $16.40
The Canadian drugmaker said it will sell $2 billion in assets to pay down debt.
lllumina Inc., up $23.50 to $165.04
The genetic analysis company said it launched a new genetic sequencing system called NovaSeq.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 60 cents to $5.41
The retailer cut its guidance after its holiday season sales fell at most of its brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Dressbarn.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., up $6.67 to $113.67
The medical device maker said its fourth-quarter sales will be stronger than it originally expected.
Pacific Continental Corp., up $5.35 to $26.15
The holding company for Pacific Continental Bank is being bought by Columbia Banking System for about $664 million.
Williams Cos., down $3.43 to $28.50
The pipeline company said it will sell 65 million shares of stock for $29 a share.
Alaska Air Group Inc., up $4.53 to $92
The airline, which bought Virgin America in December, reported strong monthly results.
