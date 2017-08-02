WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge who is married to a new member of Robert Mueller’s investigative team has stepped aside from lawsuits involving President Donald Trump and his business empire.

Mueller, the former FBI director, is special counsel in charge of an investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

A spokesman for his office confirmed Wednesday that former Justice Department prosecutor Greg Andres has joined Mueller’s team.

Andres is married to Ronnie Abrams, a federal judge in Manhattan. She presided over lawsuits that accused Trump of violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.

Court entries from last month show the two cases have been reassigned to another judge. No reason was given.

Trump’s legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding Mueller’s team..