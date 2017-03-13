MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The widow of a Vermont man who died after eating raw milk cheese tied to a listeria outbreak has filed a lawsuit against the New York creamery that made it.
Veronica Friedman is the widow of 73-year-old Richard Friedman, of Putney. She filed her lawsuit Friday in New York against the Vulto Creamery, of Walton, New York.
Last week federal officials said a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium outbreak affected six people, killing one in Vermont and another in Connecticut. The outbreak likely originated from a soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto, which recalled several soft cheeses last week.
Friedman’s lawsuit says her husband was sickened last October. He died Nov. 2. She’s seeking monetary damages and a jury trial.
A message seeking comment from Vulto officials on Monday hasn’t been returned.
