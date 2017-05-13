In the past three years alone, Vanguard has brought in more than eight times more money than the rest of the fund industry combined.

Your Funds

When the world’s biggest brokerage firm won’t sell funds from the world’s biggest fund manager, something’s wrong.

But this week, as reported first by AdvisorHub.com, Morgan Stanley told its 15,800 brokers that they can’t sell Vanguard funds to clients, effectively boxing out clients from the money manager that the public clamors for the most.

Morgan Stanley clients who hold Vanguard funds can add to their positions through the first quarter of next year; no one will be forced to liquidate Vanguard holdings, according to AdvisorHub.

Morgan Stanley isn’t the first firm to do this; Merrill Lynch did the same thing last May. But investors should know why this is happening, and learn from it, no matter which side of the battle they fall on.

To do that, keep in mind the question of “Why not Vanguard?” as we dig into the particulars.

Morgan Stanley told brokers — without mentioning Vanguard by name — that it was cutting its menu of available funds by 25 percent, so that it could do deeper research and provide better service on the funds it sells. The funds being axed represent less than 5 percent of Morgan’s total mutual-fund assets.

The decision of Morgan Stanley (and Merrill before it) boils down to an old fund-industry practice known as “paying for shelf space,” where independent fund companies pay brokerage firms or competing fund platforms for the chance to have their funds sold.

[Morgan Stanley investors (and Merrill’s too) can still buy Vanguard ETFs, because exchange-traded products — which act like stocks — are not part of the traditional fund platforms.]

Vanguard has long refused to pay advisers or platforms to market its funds and ETFs. By comparison, most of Vanguard’s competitors are reportedly spending anywhere from $250,000 to $1 million or more to gain access to brokerage customers.

Eliminating costs like that helped Vanguard establish its reputation as the low-cost leader in funds, which in turn has paid off with the firm raking in far and away the most assets in the industry. Roughly one-quarter of all dollars invested in long-term funds and ETFs goes to Vanguard, according to Morningstar. In the past three years alone, Vanguard has brought in more than eight times more money than the rest of the fund industry combined.

Thus, it’s safe to say that Vanguard has become the default standard for investors, the role model for the industry.

Thus the question “Why not Vanguard?” is an appropriate test for any investor; for Vanguard shareholders, it encourages considering the competition, for people looking at other funds, the idea is to see whether the funds they’re looking at are better than what Vanguard offers.

Vanguard doesn’t win every comparison any more than it gets every dollar going into funds, but a comparison shopper who decides they have found something better than No. 1 has the requisite confidence to stick with their choices long-term. Likewise, if their fund fails the Vanguard test, they likely avoid a mistake.

Thus, when Vanguard can’t be in the discussion at all, that shouldn’t inspire confidence in what is driving investment decisions.

Hello, customers of Morgan, Merrill and any other firms that follow suit.

For example, the average expense ratio for a plain-vanilla stock fund is roughly 0.7 percent; Vanguard’s costs for actively managed funds in that space are much less, so if you are considering a fund with an expense ratio a half-point higher than the Vanguard alternative, you’ve uncovered a big negative.

Likewise, since you can assume that Vanguard funds achieve their results with reasonable costs, the active and passive Vanguard issues in any peer group are a great measuring stick for performance.

There’s one other area where the Morgan move should raise questions. Vanguard is known for its stewardship, for doing what’s right for investors, from replacing managers and subadvisers when they lag their benchmarks, to closing funds that don’t live up to their potential, to keeping costs down by not paying for shelf space.

The brokerage decision to drop Vanguard is based on things that have nothing to do with shareholders and what’s best for them. It’s a picture-perfect example of bad stewardship.

That doesn’t mean that Morgan and/or Merrill customers are doomed to poor returns. Aside from the fact that their clienteles have been successful in the past without a heavy reliance on Vanguard funds, the truth is that it’s completely possible to build a terrific fund portfolio without owning a Vanguard fund. (Full disclosure: that applies to my investment portfolio.)

What’s not possible is to build a good portfolio without having funds that at least have the basic cornerstone characteristics that investors have come to expect from Vanguard.

So if your broker tells you that they can’t sell you the worldwide leader in funds, don’t let that stop you from at least comparing what they offer to Vanguard. If their portfolio ideas don’t stand up to the Vanguard test, they’re proving that they don’t deserve your business.