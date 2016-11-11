For a while on Friday, a Facebook glitch was posting notices on users’ profile pages indicating they were dead.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to attend your own funeral?

On Friday, Facebook gave me that option by telling me that I was dead. Things got weirder when it also told me that most other people I knew were dead.

Is it still your own funeral if everyone else is dead?

“We hope people who love Katie will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate her life,” Facebook told me in a very nice way Friday. The social network even posted the message next to an illustrated flower.

At first, I thought I had been hacked. Then I asked a few of my colleagues. Also dead.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s page had the death notice for a short time.

“My buddie’s page is marked as deceased,” Chris Dailey, one of my Twitter followers who lives in Orlando, Fla., wrote me. “Funny, he’s sitting right next to me and looks good for a dead guy!”

Minutes after whipping the internet into a frenzy, it seemed that Facebook removed the feature. This being social media, people were disappointed not to be included in the fun.

As a user named Evan Romano wrote on Twitter, “Facebook says everyone is dead except for me, not fair.”

“This was a terrible error that we have now fixed,” Facebook said in a statement. The company declined to say what caused the problem or how many users were affected.

But the statement added, “We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it.”