AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $88 million.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The grocery chain posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
Whole Foods shares have declined 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 3 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.51, a drop of almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFM
_____
Keywords: Whole Foods Market, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.