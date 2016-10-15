CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) — Instead of producing whiskey, union members are manning picket lines at two Jim Beam distilleries in Kentucky where workers have gone on strike against the world’s largest bourbon producer.
More than 200 workers walked off their jobs after rejecting the latest contract offer Friday. On Saturday, passing motorists honked in support of workers holding picket signs outside Beam’s plant in Clermont.
Bill Ball, a 47-year Beam employee, hopes the dispute is settled quickly, but says striking workers are prepared to stay off their jobs “for the long haul” if necessary. Strikers say staffing shortages force them to work long hours of overtime to keep up with demand for Beam whiskey.
The company said Friday contingency plans will keep operations running to maintain the flow of whiskey to distributors and consumers.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: Coast Guard rescues campers; utility crews brace for Saturday pounding
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.