Here’s what a few economic experts expect in the year ahead in the job market, gasoline prices, interest rates and taxes.

It’s been a tumultuous 2016 — both financially and politically. The year may have left some people wondering, what’s next? And, how will it affect me?

Here’s what a few economic experts expect in the year ahead:

Job market

“The job market in 2017 will be about as good as it gets,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “There are currently a record number of job openings and layoffs are at record lows.”

Job growth should be strong next year, with more jobs across all pay scales, Zandi said. With the economy at full employment, pay increases should also be as large as they’ve been in a decade, and well above the rate of inflation.

However, while the job market is good, it’s taking longer than ever to get hired, said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor. The interview process now takes 22.9 days on average to complete in the U.S. as employers conduct additional screenings to find the right candidate, Chamberlain noted in a recent report.

Don’t expect jobs to look the same once you land them, either. Chamberlain predicts that automation will change every job. There may also be a shift away from flashy benefits packages in some industries in 2017. In the tech industry particularly, where fun perks are the norm, employers may be looking at which benefits give them the most bang for their buck. He also predicts employers may finally take action to level the gender pay gap.

Gasoline prices

2017 will likely be another cheap year to fuel your car, but not quite as good as 2016, several energy experts said.

A huge global glut in oil supply has driven down prices in recent years, meaning consumers pay less at the pump. But OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, recently agreed to cut production beginning in January to restore some stability to the market. If the cartel’s members follow through, global oil production will slow, but not by much.

Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy.com said he expects the national yearly average for gasoline will be 20 to 30 cents a gallon higher than this year. With Americans driving an average of 15,000 miles a year each, using about 600 gallons of gasoline, that means someone driving a normal passenger vehicle will pay about $120 more on gas in 2017 than this year, DeHaan said.

Interest rates

The Federal Reserve slightly raised its key interest rate this month and said it may raise rates up to three more times in 2017. But that doesn’t spell disaster for borrowing in the year ahead.

The Fed move will likely lead to higher rates for credit cards, home equity loans and adjustable-rate mortgages first.

Don’t lose sleep over auto loans if you are in need of a new set of wheels, as a rate hike of this size has an inconsequential effect on affordability. And most student loans are federal and charge fixed rates. But if you have private loans, you may want to look at your financing options as these may be affected.

House shopping? That’s a mixed bag — mortgage rates were already volatile before the rate hike and that’s likely to continue. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said that even with hikes, mortgage rates will likely stay closer to 4 percent than 5 percent in 2017. That’s still low by historical standards.

Savers may finally begin to see some improvement in rates for savings and CDs. But it may take a while for that to play out, McBride warned.

Taxes

There’s potential for some major changes to the tax system next year under President-elect Donald Trump.

According to his action plan, Trump will simplify the tax system and lower the tax burden on Americans, primarily the middle class. He aims to reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to three. And he says Americans will be able to deduct their child-care and elder-care expenses from their taxes, among other changes.

The average family could see a 3 to 5 percent reduction in their tax bill under Trump’s proposals, said David Prokupek, CEO of Jackson Hewitt.