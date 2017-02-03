The latest quarter reflects the sale of the timber company’s Cellulose Fibers business.
Weyerhaeuser posted a fourth-quarter profit of $551 million, or 73 cents a share, up from $59 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.
The latest quarter included after-tax earnings of $489 million from discontinued operations, mainly Weyerhaeuser’s sale of its Cellulose Fibers pulp mills and printing papers business. Excluding the discontinued operations and special items, the company had a profit of $106 million, compared with $81 million a year ago.
Sales in the latest period totaled $1.6 billion, up 26 percent from $1.3 billion a year earlier.
CEO Doyle Simons noted that “2016 was a transformational year for Weyerhaeuser. Through our merger with Plum Creek and the $2.5 billion divestiture of our Cellulose Fibers business, we became a focused timber, land and forest products company and nearly doubled the size of our timberland holdings.”
Weyerhaeuser stock climbed 67 cents, or 2.1 percent, to close at $32.11 Friday.
