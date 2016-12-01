The $2.2 billion deal with International Paper completes Weyerhaeuser’s divestiture of its Cellulose Fibers business.
Weyerhaeuser said it completed the sale of its Cellulose Fibers pulp mills to International Paper.
The $2.2 billion cash deal was announced in May. Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser said it would use the $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds to repay debt.
The sale includes five pulp mills in Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina and Alberta, as well as two modified fiber mills in Mississippi and Poland.
The deal completes Weyerhaeuser’s divestiture of its Cellulose Fibers business.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Slain Tacoma police officer sacrificed himself to save partner, shooter’s wife, witness says VIEW
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.