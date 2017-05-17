NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Bank of America Corp., down $1.42 to $22.57
Bank stocks fell more than the rest of the market as bond yields dropped, which hurts banks by driving down interest rates on loans.
Target Corp., up 51 cents to $55.04
Most Read Stories
- Toxic West Seattle home that sparked insane bidding war replaced with $1.2M box house VIEW
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
The retailer’s profits jumped 8 percent in the first quarter as its effort to turn its fortunes around gained traction. Online sales surged.
Jack in the Box Inc., up $5.78 to $107.67
The fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $13.40 to $71.40
The casual restaurant chain reported earnings that came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $4.11 to $75.69
The New York Post reported that the company’s CEO recently suggested that Colgate-Palmolive would be open to a sale at $100 a share.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down 86 cents to $19.60
The clothing and accessories retailer posted results that missed Wall Street’s estimates.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down $1.91 to $11.05
The teen clothing retailer earned less in the latest quarter than analysts were expecting.
CVS Health Corp., down $2.79 to $76.33
CNBC reported that Amazon is hiring people to figure out how to break into pharmacy sales.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.