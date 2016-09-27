WASHINGTON (AP) — Wells Fargo says CEO John Stumpf and the executive who ran the bank’s consumer banking division will forfeit tens of millions of dollars in bonuses as it tries to stem a scandal over its sales practices.

The board of directors at the nation’s second-largest bank said Tuesday that Stumpf will forfeit $41 million in stock awards, while former retail banking executive Carrie Tolstedt will forfeit $19 million of her stock awards, effective immediately. Both are also giving up any bonuses for 2016.

The San Francisco-based bank’s independent directors are also launching their own investigation.

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $185 million to settle allegations its employees opened millions of accounts without customers’ permission to reach aggressive sales targets. Stumpf has faced bipartisan outrage for his handling of the scandal.