BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say winter weather is affecting cleanup of a “significant” pipeline break that leaked crude oil into a tributary of the Little Missouri River.

State environmental scientist Bill Suess (sees) says a landowner discovered the spill Monday near Belfield in western North Dakota. Suess says the cause is under investigation, and the amount of the spill is unknown.

Suess says the spill migrated about 2½ miles from the spill site along Ash Coulee Creek. Suess says the spill appears to be contained and no drinking water sources were affected.

The pipeline is operated by Belle Fourche (foosh) Pipeline, which is part of Wyoming-based True Companies.

Spokeswoman Wendy Owen says the pipeline was shut down immediately after the leak was discovered and crews are cleaning it up.