Seattle might resemble San Francisco in high real-estate prices, but even there the resemblance is flawed. San Francisco has so much history, wealth and panache that Seattle will likely always be the smaller sibling.

When “Seattle is becoming San Francisco” comes up, it’s often in connection with the rising costs of the Seattle real-estate market.

My colleague Mike Rosenberg expertly addressed that concern in a story last year. Owning or renting here is roughly half the price of San Francisco and we have more affordable suburbs. Also, Seattle is building many more new residences than San Francisco.

But behind the real-estate angst is something else, felt with pride by some and dread by many others. Maybe Seattle’s trajectory really is to become, even overtake, San Francisco. It’s something this city-on-the-make has wanted for more than a century.

Some Seattleites were happy to be the little brother. Others, the ones who reached high with such projects as world’s fairs, wanted this to become the capital city of the American West Coast.

Seattle, city and metro area, has never been more populous or prosperous than today. Part of this, of course, is because we’re cheaper than the Bay Area while offering the urban amenities, natural beauty and smart, tolerant vibe that attracts the technology elite. But never before has the younger sibling looked so grown up — even with the “crises” of a big blue city such as homelessness.

The good news and the bad news is that Seattle would have a very difficult time eclipsing San Francisco.

According to the most recent report by the influential Globalization and World Cities Research Network, San Francisco ranked as an alpha-minus global city in terms of overall assets. That’s elite territory, although third down from the top, Alpha-double-plus, which consists of only New York and London.

Seattle, by contrast, was beta-minus — still a global city but below 11 other American metros (and Vancouver, B.C.) and in the same category as five others.

(Los Angeles, an alpha city, ranked above San Francisco).

What makes the difference? San Francisco remains a major financial center, corporate-headquarters location, surrounded by world-class universities, hosting a major international air hub and sheer size.

The San Francisco metro area encompassed an estimated 4.6 million people in 2015. Add in Silicon Valley and the combined statistical area was 8.7 million, the fifth largest in the United States. That’s about twice the size of metro Seattle.

Speaking of Silicon Valley, San Francisco banks and financiers helped turn the nearby agrarian “Valley of Heart’s Delight” into the world’s leading technology center. As I’ve argued before, Silicon Valley can’t be cloned elsewhere. And San Francisco has in recent years benefited more directly, becoming home to some of the world’s sexiest tech companies.

Even with its epic traffic jams, the Bay Area offers commuters more choices than any metro in the West (with L.A. catching up fast).

In addition to the frequent and fast Caltrain commuter trains running from San Jose up the Peninsula to San Francisco and the light-rail Muni, the region is laced by the high-capacity subway BART. Seattle has only baby versions of this.

San Francisco’s wealth runs very deep, beginning with the 1849 Gold Rush. For more than 120 years, it was home to the Southern Pacific Railroad, a company so powerful in California that critics called it “the octopus.”

Behind the SP were the Big Four: Charles Crocker, Mark Hopkins, C.P. Huntington and Leland Stanford. They were some of the richest men in 19th-century America, far beyond Puget Sound’s timber barons, and their wealth early on seeded cultural and educational institutions that became internationally prominent.

Others followed in wealth and stewardship, including members of the de Young, Getty, Hearst and Spreckles families, the Hills brothers of coffee fame and Bank of America founder A.P. Giannini. All this was before the current crop of tech billionaires.

Their money developed everything from the tony enclaves of the Peninsula to the Wine Country, Lake Tahoe and Silicon Valley. Even Oakland is on the rise. But they all revolve around what people there call The City.

Compared to most American places, Seattle has been fortunate in civic stewards, especially Paul Allen, Bill Gates and, lately, Jeff Bezos. But the deep pockets are fewer and don’t go back more than a century.

In becoming a technopolis San Francisco has lost some of its character, especially compared to when it spawned generations of writers and musicians, movies and television shows, as well as the hippie Summer of Love. But it still has class and glamour, swagger and style and romance. It has personality.

No wonder: This city retains some of the most spectacular architecture in the country, offers breathtaking views, as well as leading cultural offerings and parks. It has long been one of the top foodie cities in the world. It enjoys the best weather in America. All this translates into a robust tourism economy and a beloved city.

No wonder the legendary columnist Herb Caen wrote, “One day if I do go to heaven … I’ll look around and say, ‘It ain’t bad, but it ain’t San Francisco.’ ”

San Francisco also benefits from being in a solidly blue state. This, along with robust corporate help, turned the Mission Bay campus of the University of California, San Francisco, into a major biomedical center in only a few years. No state legislator from rural California has control over the Bay Area’s transportation future.

Seattle is very different. It’s the northernmost major metropolitan area in the country, so we can’t escape those dark winter months. The Seattle Freeze is real. So are the dour personality of Nordic roots and overreliance on Boeing, the latter only beginning to change. As for the former, Seattle will never be a social city like San Francisco. Someone may be sleepless here, but nobody left their heart in Seattle.

We both live dangerously. San Francisco came back from its 1906 earthquake. Seattle is laced with dangerous faults and has a pet volcano as well. We both face challenges from an anti-city Republican regime in D.C.

Now Seattle is being colonized by the Bay Area’s economy. Just don’t forget who is The City.