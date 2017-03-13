ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey developer who has long wanted to bring a family water park to Atlantic City plans to build one at a former casino.

Ronald Young’s R&R Development Group has bought the former Atlantic Club casino and plans to turn it into a non-gambling family resort.

The centerpiece of the project will be a water park at the Boardwalk site that once was Steve Wynn’s Golden Nugget casino in the early days of casino gambling in Atlantic City.

Young tells The Associated Press his group plans to invest $135 million into hotel renovations and construction of the water park.

He hopes to have 300 hotel rooms open by fall.

The Atlantic Club was the first of four Atlantic City casinos to close in 2014.