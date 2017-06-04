BEIJING (AP) — Increasing amounts of green electricity have gone unused in China as it struggles to integrate wind and solar power into a dated electricity network dominated by coal.
The problem threatens to slow progress in clearing China’s choking urban smog and controlling the greenhouse gas emissions that make it the world’s top contributor to climate change.
As international energy ministers gather this week in Beijing, China’s difficulty with renewables underscores questions over how quickly developing nations can transition to cleaner electricity.
It also conflicts with a desire by China to fill the climate leadership gap left by President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.
China has more renewable power capacity than any other nation following a recent construction boom.