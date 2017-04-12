The price represents a slight premium to Anchor stock’s trading level in recent days but is below the range where shares have been for most of the past three months.

Washington Federal has agreed to buy Anchor Bancorp of Lacey in a transaction worth about $63.9 million, or $25.75 per share, for Anchor stockholders.

The price represents a slight premium to Anchor stock’s trading level in recent days but is below the range where shares have been for most of the past three months.

Seattle-based Washington Federal said the deal — to acquire Anchor’s 10 full-service branches and one loan production office — will bring WaFed to 248 offices in eight Western states, with total deposits of about $11 billion.

A single analyst who followed Anchor rated the stock “hold,” with a target price of $26, according to the S&P Capital IQ database.

The company’s shares were down 34 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $24.75 in midafternoon trading Wednesday in New York following the announcement.

Brent Beardall, president and CEO of Washington Federal, said the transaction “will enhance Washington Federal’s presence in southwestern Washington by partnering with a bank that has a similar heritage and values.” He added that the combination will enable WaFed to establish a commercial banking presence in downtown Tacoma.