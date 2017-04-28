WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’s “troubled” by reports that former President Barack Obama will be paid $400,000 to speak at a September health care conference put on by Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald.
The Massachusetts Democrat said Thursday on SiriusXM’s “Alter Family Politics” program that she is concerned about the overall influence of money in politics.
Obama spokesman Eric Schultz says in a statement that the Democratic former president accepted the invitation to speak because health care is “an issue of great importance to him.” He added that Obama implemented financial reforms even after taking money from Wall Street as a candidate in 2008.
Schultz says Obama will be true to his values and record “regardless of venue or sponsor” for his speeches.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.