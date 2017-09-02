Though the rally in stock markets over the last several years has made it harder to find bargains, billionaire Warren Buffett says stocks remain his choice over bonds.

Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, said the rally in markets over the last several years has made it harder to find bargains, but that stocks remain his choice over bonds.

When asked why cash has been piling up at Berkshire, he told Bloomberg Television’s David Westin, “It tells us stocks aren’t as cheap as they’ve been most of the time.” Buying shares after the 2008 financial crisis, Buffett said, was like “shooting fish in a barrel.”

In a separate interview Wednesday with CNBC, the Berkshire CEO said he continued buying stock in Apple this year, even as one of his deputies was selling. And he tamped down on speculation that Kraft Heinz would pursue a takeover of Mondelez International. Berkshire is the largest shareholder in Kraft Heinz and controls the company along with buyout firm 3G Capital.

Buffett, 87, built Berkshire into a sprawling conglomerate over the past five decades through shrewd stock picks and takeovers. The company’s dozens of subsidiaries now include insurers, manufacturers, retailers and a railroad. Its stock portfolio — which includes multibillion-dollar stakes in companies like Wells Fargo and Coca-Cola — was valued at more than $135 billion at the end of June.

Stocks “have gotten less attractive as they’ve gone along,” Buffett told Westin. “They’re still very attractive compared to bonds” because interest rates are so low.

The S&P 500 is in its second-longest bull market on record, having more than tripled since March 2009 in a rally that has added almost $19 trillion to share values. In 2017 alone the gauge has closed at record highs 30 times.

Even as valuations make it harder for Buffett to find new investments, some of his older ones are paying off. On Tuesday, Bank of America said that Berkshire had converted its preferred stake into common shares. The transaction locked in a paper gain of more than $11 billion on an investment that Buffett made six years ago, when the bank’s shares were tumbling amid probes tied to the housing meltdown.