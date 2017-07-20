LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that retail sales in Britain bounced back during June, with the warm weather bolstering clothing sales in particular.
The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that retail sales grew by a monthly 0.6 percent, a solid recovery following May’s 1.1 percent fall. The increase was modestly ahead of market expectations for a 0.4 percent increase.
Kate Davies, the agency’s senior statistician, said a particularly warm June seems to have prompted strong sales in clothing, which compensated for a decline in food and fuel sales during the month.
The monthly rise means retail sales grew by 1.5 percent in the quarter, following a 1.4 percent drop in the first, meaning the sector will have been a positive contributor to growth. Second-quarter growth figures are due next Wednesday.
