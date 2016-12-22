SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wal-Mart has pulled a Black Lives Matter T-shirt from its online offerings amid complaints by police.
Wal-Mart told Fox News Insider that it will no longer sell the shirts with the words “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” on its website.
The move came after the Fraternal Order of Police called the shirts offensive and asked the retailer to stop sales.
Wal-Mart responded by providing a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press pledging to cease sales of the shirts.
The statement says the company has a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties, including Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise.
It said Wal-Mart removed the Black Lives Matter shirt after hearing concerns from customers.
The shirts were sold by Connecticut-based Old Glory Merchandise. A company representative was not immediately available for comment.
