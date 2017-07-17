NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.
The seller used the slur in reference to a hair cap.
Walmart says it has removed the listing from its website and called it a “clear violation of our policy.” It said it was “appalled that this third-party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace.”
It says it is investigating the seller to find out how it happened.
Walmart has been trying hard to compete better with online leader Amazon, and now sells 50 million products on its site including those from third-party sellers. Though it has never shared the exact breakdown, Walmart.com has thousands of such vendors.