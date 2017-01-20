FTC lawyers aren’t sold on the proposal by Walgreens to sell 865 drugstores to get approval to take over Rite Aid, according to people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens’s plan to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Rite Aid hasn’t satisfied officials at the Federal Trade Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

With just a week left before the companies’ deadline to complete the deal, FTC lawyers aren’t sold on the proposal by Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 865 drugstores to Fred’s to get approval to take over Rite Aid, said two people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

The officials are concerned the sale doesn’t go far enough to preserve competition that would be lost in the tie-up, one of the people said. It isn’t clear whether FTC staff has made a formal recommendation, that person said.

The news pushed Walgreens stock down 2.1 percent to $81.72 at Friday’s close. Rite Aid stock fell 13.3 percent to $7.46. Walgreens’s offer price for Rite Aid was $9 a share.

The $9.4 billion transaction would merge the No. 2 and No. 3 pharmacy chains in the U.S., vaulting the combined company past CVS Health to become the leading drugstore chain by number of stores. It would also expand its prescriptions business.

The commission is unlikely to complete its review by the companies’ Jan. 27 deadline to close the deal, the second person said. If the deal doesn’t win antitrust clearance, Walgreens would have to pay Rite Aid a termination fee of $325 million or $650 million “in certain circumstances,” according to a company filing.

In October, Walgreens said it was “confident” it would close the deal early this year as it postponed the merger deadline from Oct. 27 because its discussions with regulators were taking longer than anticipated.

Spokesmen for Walgreens, Rite Aid and the FTC declined to comment. Fred’s chief financial officer Rick Hans, reached by phone, declined to comment.

The FTC has been scrutinizing the proposed tie-up for more than a year. The review continues as the agency is poised to be reshaped under the Trump administration. Trump will have three empty seats on the commission, including the chairman’s post, to fill after Chairwoman Edith Ramirez steps down on Feb. 10.

Trump’s adviser for the transition is Joshua Wright, a conservative law professor with a laissez-faire approach to antitrust enforcement who says mergers rarely harm consumers and can often generate benefits for consumers — including lower prices and higher quality.

Under the Obama administration, the FTC has paid particular attention to competition in the health-care sector to protect consumers, targeting hospital mergers and deals that postpone the market entry of generic drugs.

The FTC carefully assesses buyers of assets to determine whether the acquirer can restore competition. It hasn’t always made the right call.

Divestitures ordered by the FTC in 2015 in Albertsons’ takeover of Safeway failed. The buyer of those divested supermarkets— the Bellingham-based Haggen chain — collapsed after acquiring the stores.