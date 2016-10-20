Walgreens Boots Alliance earnings topped $1 billion during the fourth quarter, easily surpassing analyst expectations, but the nation’s largest drugstore chain also announced a delay in closing its latest megadeal.

Walgreens said Thursday that it expects to wrap up its $9.4 billion purchase of rival Rite Aid Corp. early next year, rather than by the end of 2016.

It revealed plans to buy the nation’s third-largest drugstore chain nearly a year ago, a combination that could create a chain with more than 12,000 U.S. locations, or several thousand more than its closest competitor, CVS Health Corp.

The deal is still being reviewed by federal regulators who have taken a more aggressive stance on major buyouts and, in some cases, shooting them down.

Walgreens said as recently as last month that it expected to close the deal this year, but that it might have to sell or divest more than 500 stores. The company had previously said it expected to divest 500 or fewer.

The company remains “actively engaged” with the Federal Trade Commission over its review of the deal, it said Thursday.

In the most recent quarter, Walgreens earned $1.03 billion, while results adjusted for one-time gains and costs came to $1.07 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of 99 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. also posted revenue of $28.64 billion in the period, which was shy of Wall Street forecasts for $29.17 billion.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company also said Thursday that expects full-year, fiscal 2017 earnings to range between $4.85 and $5.20 per share.

That range straddles the average analyst expectation for $5.03 per share, according to FactSet.

Shares have declined slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

