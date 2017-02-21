Wal-Mart posted its third straight quarter of double-digit online growth, showing that it’s beginning to push back against Amazon.com.

After years of Amazon.com drubbing Wal-Mart Stores in e-commerce, the brick-and-mortar chain is beginning to push back.

Wal-Mart posted its third straight quarter of double-digit online growth, which helped its holiday results top estimates. The world’s largest retailer is benefiting from last year’s acquisition of Jet.com, a $3.3 billion deal that reinvigorated a flagging e-commerce business and brought a new executive team to the division.

Wal-Mart is finally “playing offense,” said Peter Benedict, an analyst at Baird Equity Research.

Online sales gained 29 percent in the fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31. The results sent Wal-Mart shares up 3 percent Tuesday to close at $71.45.

Seattle-based Amazon remains dominant in the online market, but Wal-Mart is spending billions to catch up. In addition to acquiring Jet.com, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company agreed to purchase ShoeBuy.com and outdoor e-tailer Moosejaw.

Wal-Mart also put Jet.com founder Marc Lore in charge of the online strategy. Lore used to work at Amazon, which acquired an earlier business of his, Quidsi. And the 45-year-old is seen as a visionary in the field, said Michelle Grant, an analyst at Euromonitor International.

“Marc Lore is the second-smartest person in e-commerce behind Jeff Bezos,” she said. “He relishes the challenge of taking on Amazon.”

Amazon accounted for 33 percent of total U.S. online sales last year, according to research firm Euromonitor. Wal-Mart moved into second place last year before eBay, accounting for 7.8 percent of online sales, up from 7.4 percent in 2015.

“We’re happy about how fast we’re moving but still have a lot of work to do,” Lore said on a call Tuesday with reporters, adding that he’s open to doing more acquisitions. He’s looking at opportunities similar to last week’s deal for Moosejaw, which added upmarket brands such as Patagonia.

Wal-Mart has scrapped an unsuccessful membership program that mimicked Amazon’s Prime plan. Now, without requiring a membership, it is offering free two-day shipping on online orders of its most popular items with a minimum purchase order of $35. Amazon Prime membership costs $99 a year but comes with services like streaming music and video.

Wal-Mart executives said Tuesday that shoppers are responding well to the new program. In a move to rival Wal-Mart’s latest tactic, Amazon quietly posted on its website over the weekend that it was dropping its threshold for free shipping for non-Prime members to $35 from $50. But that applies to standard shipping of five to eight days, not two-day delivery.

Wal-Mart’s brick-and-mortar performance in the latest quarter was more measured, though it still exceeded analysts’ estimates. U.S. same-store sales rose 1.8 percent, beating the 1.3 percent prediction. That was the biggest increase in more than four years. Excluding some items, earnings amounted to $1.30 a share. Analysts had estimated $1.29.

Wal-Mart’s holiday numbers contrasted with a downbeat performance at rival Target, which cut its fourth-quarter earnings forecast after sales were hurt by “disappointing” customer traffic. That company will deliver its full results next week.

The industry leaders also are fretting over a possible border-adjusted tax, which they say will force them to raise prices. Retail-trade groups have been lobbying against the measure, squaring off against industrial companies that like the idea. Wal-Mart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said that the tax plan was a concern, but it was too early to discuss possible effects.

“If import prices increase, at some point it will find its way through the system,” he said.

Wal-Mart expects first-quarter earnings to range between 90 cents and $1 share. Analysts estimate 96 cents. U.S. same-store sales will gain 1 percent to 1.5 percent in the period, the company said.

There’s a risk that Wal-Mart’s online push could detract attention from its physical stores, which are grappling with the longest stretch of food deflation since 1960 and encroachment from discount chains.

Investors have been nervous about Wal-Mart spending too much on the e-commerce expansion, which has weighed on profit. Products sold online also typically have smaller margins. The latest results may help allay concerns about Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon’s ambitions, Grant said.

“McMillon has been doing a decent job of convincing people that it’s worth spending the money in order to be competitive,” she said.