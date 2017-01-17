Wal-Mart said it will add 10,000 retail jobs as it opens and expands stores this year, though that growth is far smaller than in many previous years.

Wal-Mart Stores’ slowdown in opening new stores — part of an effort to cope with sluggish brick-and-mortar sales — is now being touted as a growth plan.

On Tuesday, the company announced its intention to open, expand or relocate 59 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations this year. While that adds 10,000 retail jobs, the expansion is far smaller than in many previous years and would increase its head count by less than 1 percent in the U.S.

Wal-Mart said it plans $6.8 billion in U.S. capital spending, including the construction of stores and distribution centers, though it previously announced that number last year. Those building projects will generate an estimated 24,000 construction jobs this year, the company said.

Wal-Mart faces pressure to show that it’s creating U.S. jobs before Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has made the issue a signature of his campaign.

“Trump is not afraid to get out in the press and tweet,” said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones. “This is another sign of them trying to get out in front of things.”

Wal-Mart joins many of the largest U.S. businesses in boasting about job creation. General Motors announced a $1 billion investment plan on Tuesday, though those efforts involving new models and plant updates have been long in the works. The nation’s top automaker said it will add or retain about 7,000 salaried and hourly workers, including almost 2,000 in domestic factories. Last week, Amazon.com vowed to hire more than 100,000 people in the U.S. in the next 18 months.

Trump saluted GM and Wal-Mart in a tweet on Tuesday, thanking them for “starting the big jobs push back into the U.S.!”

But when Wal-Mart originally announced its capital-spending plan in October, it was characterized as a slowdown of new-store openings.

Wal-Mart “plans to slow new-store openings, while increasing investments in e-commerce, technology, store remodels and other customer initiatives,” the company said at the time.

Publicity aside, Wal-Mart doesn’t really need to add a bunch of new stores, Yarbrough said.

“Opening more supercenters to me is probably the wrong avenue,” he said. “If e-commerce becomes as big as everyone thinks it’s going to be, you’re not going to need 3,800 retail and discount stores across the U.S. When you have that many, do you really need to open more?”