NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.78 to $94.87
The food giant said it “amicably” withdrew an offer to buy Unilever for $143 billion.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., up $12.61 to $78.73
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Trump motorcade hit by 2x4 in West Palm Beach; five students face charges
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The chicken chain agreed to be bought by Burger King owner Restaurant Brands for $1.8 billion, or $79 a share.
General Mills Inc., up $1.79 to $61.02
Several food and consumer goods makers climbed as investors felt Kraft Heinz could try to buy one of them.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $2.08 to $71.45
The retailer reported better online sales and its business in the U.S. grew stronger during the fourth quarter.
Genuine Parts Co., down $3 to $97.67
The auto and industrial parts distributor forecast a smaller annual profit than investors expected.
Tiffany & Co., up $2.23 to $88.41
The jewelry retailer will add three new directors to its board as part of a deal with hedge fund Jana Partners.
Scripps Network International Inc., up $5.46 to $81.50
The owner of Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV reported stronger revenue than analysts expected.
Transocean Ltd., up 31 cents to $13.47
Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil rose.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.