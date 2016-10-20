NEW YORK (AP) — Wal-Mart and JD.com are offering more choices for Chinese shoppers ahead of Singles Day, one of the world’s biggest online shopping days of the year.
Wal-Mart will have more than 20 of its 400-plus stores in China offer two-hour delivery services for customers ordering on JD Daojia, the grocery and fresh goods business of the New Dada joint venture with JD.com. It’s also launching a Sam’s Club flagship store and a Wal-Mart global store on JD.com.
Singles Day, Nov. 11, is China’s answer to Cyber Monday in the United States — the day after Thanksgiving weekend, when merchants have their busiest online sales day.
Wal-Mart bought an initial stake in JD.com, the country’s second-largest e-commerce site, in a deal that gave JD.com ownership of its Chinese e-commerce site Yihaodian.
