FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s board chairman is justifying the decision not to publish the results of the investigation it commissioned into its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
Hans Dieter Poetsch told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting Wednesday that it had given U.S. law firm Jones Day complete independence and that its findings were included in its guilty plea agreed with U.S. authorities.
Poetsch told shareholders “I know that some of you want still more transparency.”
He said, however, that publishing results of the Jones Day probe would expose the company to “unacceptable legal risks.”
In part, he said that is because the company has agreed not to make statements that might differ with facts stated in the plea. The company also faces legal proceedings in other countries.
