Vulcan, the company that manages Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s interests from real estate to sports and philanthropic work, is getting a new chief executive.

Bill Hilf, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive, will join the Seattle company on Dec. 1.

He’ll replace Allen, who had been acting as CEO since his sister, Jody Allen, stepped down from the role in 2014. Paul Allen will remain chairman, he said in a note posted to LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Hilf was previously the general manager of HPE’s cloud-computing unit. Before that, he spent more than nine years at Microsoft, most recently working on the company’s Azure cloud platform.

“I look forward to working with Bill in setting Vulcan’s vision and strategy and tackling our slate of challenging initiatives,” Allen said.

Vulcan, based in the International District a stone’s throw from CenturyLink Field, is the umbrella group that controls the sprawling set of entities that carry out Allen’s diverse interests from sports teams to a conservation-oriented census of Africa’s elephants.

The company controls the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders, research groups studying brain science and artificial intelligence, and a real estate unit that has reshaped Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The firm currently employs about 450 people, a spokesman said.

When he joins Vulcan, Hilf will lead the firm’s philanthropic programs, technology development work, and film production arm.

Barbara Bennett, a former media executive who has been Vulcan’s president and chief operating officer since 2014, will retain those titles, as well as direct oversight of Vulcan’s real estate and venture capital investments.

Allen will continue to lead the sports group, aerospace projects, and research institutes.