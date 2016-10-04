TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on an agreement between Democratic leaders and Republican Gov. Chris Christie to raise the state’s gas tax by 23 cents a gallon to pay for road, bridge and transit work.

The Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes for Wednesday on the deal that Christie reached with Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Senate President Steve Sweeney last week.

If passed, the agreement would raise New Jersey’s gas tax — the second-lowest in the nation — from 14.5 cents to 37.5 cents a gallon. That would still be lower than neighboring New York and Pennsylvania, but higher than Alaska, which at 12.25 cents a gallon has the lowest gas tax in the country.