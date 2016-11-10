DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling about 74,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the front passenger seat belt may not hold people in a crash.

The recall covers certain S60, S90, V60, XC60 and XC90 vehicles from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Volvo says in government documents that a buckle stud can come loose, allowing the buckle to separate from a bracket. If that happens, the belt may not hold the front passenger in a crash.

Dealers will replace the buckle if needed at no cost to owners starting Dec. 12.

Volvo began investigating the problem after getting reports of buckle failures starting in August. It traced the trouble to cars made from Feb. 16, 2015, to Aug. 22, 2016.

No reports of injuries were listed in the documents Wednesday.