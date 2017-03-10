BusinessNation & World Volkswagen pleads guilty in scheme to cheat diesel emissions tests in US Originally published March 10, 2017 at 7:35 am Share story The Associated Press DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen pleads guilty in scheme to cheat diesel emissions tests in US. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryUS stocks break out of slump after February jobs report
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.