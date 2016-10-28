DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen took a big step toward recovering from its emissions-cheating scandal by introducing a new seven-passenger SUV.
The Atlas SUV gives VW an entry into the fastest-growing part of the U.S. market, something dealers had sought for years.
Volkswagen says the Atlas will have enough space for seven adults plus their luggage. Third-row seats can be reached easily with innovative folding second-row seats.
The SUVs come with two engine choices: A 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 238 horsepower or a 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. Both have eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits 7 defendants in Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
The Atlas also is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it has safety systems available including autonomous emergency braking.
The SUV arrives at dealers in the spring. Pricing wasn’t announced. The Atlas will be made at a factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.