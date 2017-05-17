PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A company known for selling business cards and other customized publishing products is planning a 125-person sales office in Rhode Island.
Vistaprint is expected to make the announcement Wednesday with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN’-doh).
The company is expected to seek tax credits awarded to employers that create new jobs in the state.
It would be a Providence-based national sales office for Vistaprint Corporate, a business unit of Venlo, Netherlands-based Cimpress N.V.
Vistaprint’s U.S. headquarters is in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Providence.
Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor says the company chose the state for its talent pool, business climate and economic development tools. He hasn’t said how much the company could receive in tax credits.
The jobs would be in sales and design.
